Reports of police presence are now being sent to Google Maps on Android Auto via the Waze map app.

Google bought Waze 11 years ago, but for most of that time the two products have kept to their own lane, you might say.

Google Maps was seen by many as a cleaner, less intrusive experience when driving, but with too many business-related distractions, whereas Waze would advise you of cars parked on verges, significant potholes, roadkill (!) and – crucially – the fact that coppers were about.

That said, Waze doesn’t delineate between whether police are testing drivers, in the middle of an operation, pulled over to buy a hamburger, or whether it’s a static car logging driver conducting an operation

Waze relies on user reports – you can see other Waze driver avatars on your map – and that can be an issue.

For example, on a recent road trip to Sydney, the Waze app repeatedly stated that police were ahead, and not once were they actually positioned where the map stated. No RBT, no speed trap, nada. Either a glitch, or someone was having a laugh.

On Waze users are prompted to confirm a hazard as they drive past it, by pressing a button. It is irritating, as it often disappears before you have a chance to safely look at the screen.

Now these reports are being sent across to Google Maps – where users are being asked to confirm police presence by tapping a button.