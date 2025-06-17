The DAZN owned Foxtel Group has started laying the seeds to a potential tilt in the future at the UK Premier League and popular European soccer championships with the network now streaming the FIFA Club World Cup being played out in the USA a move that will give them intelligence on the popularity of the round ball game.

Foxtel which was in the processes of being acquired as Nine Network’s Stan was negotiating to take over the left overs of Optus’s ill-fated deal to broadcast English Premier League Games, which has been described as Australia’s worst ever sports broadcasting deal, after Optus agreed to pay over $600M for games that are played in the middle of the night in Australia with Stan now tipped to role out the Optus left over games if the deal is finalised.

The FIFA Club World Cup was snapped up by DAZN who paid $3.4 billion for Foxtel earlier this year in an effort to show soccer games in Europe during their off season.

Recently Foxtel Group and DAZN announced that every game of the FIFA Club World Cup will be available to Kayo Sports and Foxtel sports customers as part of their subscription.

All 63 matches of the tournament are now being broadcast live, and in high definition for Kayo Sports and Foxtel subscribers as well as globally on DAZN.

The Australian recently reported that negotiations between Nine and Optus have “progressed significantly” with Nine Entertainment putting up an estimated $100 million a year, to get soccer onto their Stan streaming network.

Insiders are claiming that the streaming of the Clubs Championship will give Foxtel a feel as to whether there is an appetite for soccer played by overseas clubs in Australia especially as the Australian population is made up from nationals from a multitude of soccer loving Countries other than English clubs.

With the Club World Cup, FIFA aims to create a counterpart to the national team World Cup.

The new format includes 32 club teams, such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Juventus, Manchester City, PSG, and Real Madrid from Europe plus a handful of teams from other regions.

The tournament runs from June 15 to July 13. It all takes place in the United States across 12 stadiums.

In December 2024 as Foxtel was closing the deal with DAZN, it was confirmed that DAZN had secured exclusive rights worldwide.

This is an organisation that has over 300 million viewers worldwide, with the operation which currently has 12 people from Foxtel working in London on the integration a dominant force in sports streaming.

Dazn began streaming sports in HDR (High Dynamic Range) in February this year, with an expanded range of brightness and colour. For the first time, HDR makes it possible to show true grass-green on TVs.

Dazn says that the FIFA Club World Cup is also available in HDR and 5.1 surround sound.

On Foxtel the games are being streamed in 4K.

The following teams are participating in the Club World Cup.

Africa: Al Ahly FC (EGY), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (TUN), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA), Wydad AC (MAR)

Asia: Al Ain FC (UAE), Al Hilal (KSA), Ulsan HD (KOR), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

Europe: Atlético de Madrid (ESP), FC Bayern Munich (GER), SL Benfica (POR), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Chelsea FC (ENG), FC Internazionale Milano (ITA), Juventus FC (ITA), Manchester City (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), FC Porto (POR), Real Madrid CF (ESP), FC Salzburg (AUT)

Americas and Caribbean: CF Monterrey (MEX), CF Pachuca (MEX), Club León (MEX), Inter Miami CF (USA), Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Oceania: Auckland City FC (NZL)

South America: CA Boca Juniors (ARG), Botafogo (BRA), CR Flamengo (BRA), Fluminense FC (BRA), SE Palmeiras (BRA), CA River Plate (ARG)