Former Nine boss Hugh Marks is reportedly in the running to replace David Anderson as Managing Director of the ABC.

Nearly four years to the day after Marks announced his departure from Nine, The Age is reporting that he has been discussed as a potential successor to Anderson.

Anderson – who joined the ABC in 1989 – announced his intention to resign in late August. He was appointed to the role in 2019 after serving in an acting capacity.

In August 2023 he was appointed to a second five-year term.

Marks quit Nine abruptly after his relationship with a staffer became the subject of media speculation.

“When it became clear this relationship was going to become a subject of ridiculous gossip and so much pressure was going to come on the people in the business I just said to myself the right thing to do at this point is to take that pressure off the business and its people,” Marks told The Sydney Morning Herald.

SBS Managing Director James Taylor was reportedly approached about the ABC gig, but wasn’t interested.

Mediaweek reports: “And why would he be? Why upgrade your salary and stress levels to run the ABC and face the parliamentary headkickers at Senate Estimates in search of clickbait?

“In his SBS role, Taylor can, like his SBS predecessor Michael Ebeid, treat estimates much like a gathering of the parliamentary friends of Eurovision fan club.”

On August 23, 2023, the ABC released a statement regarding Anderson: “Following the announcement that ABC Chair Ita Buttrose will not seek a second term and to end speculation about the tenure of ABC Managing Director David Anderson, the ABC Board is pleased to confirm that David Anderson has been reappointed for a further five years effective 1 July 2023.”