The DJI Osmo Action 4, which ChannelNews covered at the time of its launch last year, was a sports action video camera whose specs rivalled that of the GoPro.

Now, informed speculation has pointed towards a successor to that DJI camera called the Osmo Action 5 Pro.

DJI leaker @Quadro_News has spotted the registration of a DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on the website for the TDRA (Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority), the UAE’s tech regulator.

There’s not much available in terms of the specs of the new camera. However, the Osmo Action 4’s specs could be where the Actio 5 Pro could build on.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 has a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, which was an upgrade on its predecessor but is smaller than the 1-inch sensor in the Insta360 One R 1-inch edition. The Osmo Action 5 Pro could feature that larger sensor. DJI already uses a 1-inch sensor in the gimbal-based DJI Osmo Pocket, and so it may not have to reinvent the wheel to bring that to the Action 5 Pro.

Also, considering the 8K-capable Insta360 Ace Pro (the Osmo Action 4 can only do 4k), DJI may be planning to replicate 8K technology in its new action camera too.

The new Action 5 pro is also likely to have enhanced battery life by featuring a larger battery and having the internal space to avoid overheating when shooting in higher resolution modes.

Apart from the Osmo Action 5 Pro, media reports have also speculated that DJI is set to launch a Air 3S model, which will be a successor to the DJI Air 3. Like the Air 3, the Air3S will also feature twin cameras with media reports indicating that one camera will feature a larger 1-inch sensor, and another with the 1/1.3-inch sensor.

DJI is pressing ahead although it faces serious charges in one of its biggest international markets – the US. As ChannelNews reported, it is facing the possibility of a total ban in that market with legislation like the Countering CCP Drones Act and the Drones for First Responders (DFR) Act threatening to force DJI to cease its operations in the US.