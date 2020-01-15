HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Is Convoy Set To Lose NAD & Harman Brands?

Is Convoy Set To Lose NAD & Harman Brands?

By | 15 Jan 2020

Struggling distributor Convoy International is facing a potential loss of brands if comments made at CES 2020 are anything to go by.

The latest speculation is that Connected Media who were given the Bluesound professional product range last year is set to take NAD.

Major shareholder in Connected Media Ken Dwyer is extremly close to Lenbrook President & CEO Gordon Simmonds from his days running Audio Products Australia.

Several people at CES especially in the private rooms at The Venetian where organizations such as Canadian Company Lenbrook and Sound United set up camp questioned me about where is Convoy going following the death last year of founder Geoff Mathews, of concern was the lack of a national sales manager for the past 18 months.

It was only in December that brand partners of Convoy were told that Martin Ireland had been appointed following his exit from Bowers & Wilkins following the appointment of former BusiSoft General Manager Michael Di Meglio at Bowers & Wilkins.

According to dealers and analysts at CES the Bluesound brand is struggling in the consumer market as brands such as Harman Kardon and Bowers & Wilkins as well as brands such as Bose take sales away from Bluesound.

Also set to hurt Convoy and Lenbrook globally is Sound United who have integrated their HEOS network operating system into new Denon, Marantz and Definitive Technology products.

Ireland who previously worked at Sennheiser is set to have his work cut out working for Convoy with several competitors pitching Harman to also take JBL  Pro audio products as well as Mark Levinson, and Revel Audio products out of Convoy.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Take Your Music Streaming To New Heights With JBL Bluetooth Desktop Monitors
New Professional Oz Distributor For Harman
Harman Looks To JBL Quantum Gaming Headphones To Deliver Growth
CES 2020: JBL Steps Into Gaming With Quantum Range
What To Expect From CES 2020
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Trashable Pods Take On Plastic Waste, But Not Without Criticism
Brands CES 2020 Communication
/
January 15, 2020
/
David Jones Puts On A New Pair Of CEO Jeans
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
January 15, 2020
/
E-Scooter Fight Intensifies As Uber & Neuron Mobility Battle For Space
eBikes EPV Scooters Industry
/
January 15, 2020
/
Global PC Shipments Grow For First Time Since 2011
Dell Desktop PCS Finance
/
January 15, 2020
/
Watch Out GoPro: Sony Launches New Wireless Camera Grip
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Trashable Pods Take On Plastic Waste, But Not Without Criticism
Brands CES 2020 Communication
/
January 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In an increasingly eco-aware market space, companies in 2020 are looking to innovation to sell their next product. Plastic waste...
Read More