According to Bloomberg, Apple has reached the final stages of negotiations with OpenAI regarding a deal to use ChatGPT to power its AI features in the upcoming iOS 18 update.

It was revealed the two companies are not in a rush to officially announce the deal.

It’s currently unclear if users will get the ability to disable said AI features as part of the system or not.

It’s also unclear what these AI features will be, however, insiders have revealed the company could leverage AI to improve existing apps and services, including summarization capabilities for Messages and Safari, or Spotlight Search for the home screen.

Apple is also in talks with Google about licensing its Gemini chatbot, and while these talks haven’t reached an agreement, they are still ongoing, according to insiders.

The company has plans to jump into the AI pool in June, joining Samsung and Google in offering AI on devices.

It’s expected to announce these AI incorporations at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Leaks have suggested Apple will attempt to host most of the AI features on its devices, while the rest will be via data centers, equipped with its own in-house processors.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed last year that he personally uses ChatGPT, adding there were “a number of issues that need to be sorted.”

He proceeded to promise the new AI features would arrive on Apple devices on a “very thoughtful basis.”

During the company’s earnings conference recently, he said Apple will have an edge in AI.

“We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple’s unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration.”

Along with assembling teams of AI experts, the company recently acquired two local AI startups in Switzerland, leading to the building of a “secretive” laboratory called ‘Vision Lab.’

The New York Times reported Apple is also planning a major overhaul of Siri. This will be to “deeply implement” content-generating AI.

OpenAI is also reportedly creating its own voice assistant. However, it’s unclear if this is part of its communications with Apple, or if this will become a competitor for Siri.