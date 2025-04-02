I have been attending the US CES and previously Comdex trade shows for more than thirty years and this year was the first time that I have heard retailers complaining about the show, with some of Australia’s biggest retailers now questioning whether they will return in 2026.

It now appears that the word Consumer has become redundant, with organisers now describing the event as a business event with even the Samsung stand which in the past has been about appliances, TV’s computers tablets and audio now more about B2b with the South Korean Company talking up Smart Things for boats and business environments. Instead of showing TV’s headphones or projectors Sony chose to use the event to launch a new car.

The biggest complaint appears to be the expansion of what is labelled a consumer show into being more a technology show, for the B2b industry spanning electric cars and components, advertising agencies and entertainment Companies other than a show for consumer electronics retailers and suppliers including distributors.

“This show is too big and is more about other technology than what we are looking to sell to consumers” said one of Australia’s leading CE retail industry executives.

“I doubt whether we will be back next year”.

The trade show that CE and appliance retailers are claiming is “significantly superior to CES” is IFA the Berlin trade show that kicks off in September 2025.

Retailers and distributors claim that it’s more focused on the products that retailers sell.

Last night the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) who run the CES event that prior to 2021 was attracting up to 180,000 attendees, released an independent report of attendees to the 2025 show. International attendees fell by 40% to 57,401.

All up a total of 142,465 participants of which 6,582 were media attended the 2025 event.

“CES is where the global tech community meets to set the agenda for the year ahead,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA, in a statement. “The exhibits, speakers, meetings, and moments of serendipity on the show floor and in conference halls move innovation forward and catalyse solutions, making the world better.”

He made no mention of the concerns among CE retailers that the show has lost its way with some describing it as “A money grab” event due to the high level of none related to consumer exhibitors.

CES claim that they are the global convener of the tech ecosystem, bringing together the right communities to drive the industry forward, and attendees converged in Las Vegas to forge deals, create jobs, and drive global growth.

Additional attendance numbers include:

4500+ registered exhibitors, including a buzzing startup community of 1400 exhibitors at Eureka Park

305 of the Fortune Global 500 companies represented.

300+ conference sessions with 1200+ speakers

“CES is once again the largest audited annual business event,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA, in a statement.

“We know that exhibitors, media, and attendees spend time, resources, and effort to come to CES, and we’re proud to share trustworthy, verified data to justify their investments.”

The CES 2025 audit also confirmed that CES is today more about AI, robotics, health, and entertainment and advertising.

AI continued to be the top interest area for attendees, with growing interest in robotics they the CTA Claim.

Digital health industry attendance increased by 13% from CES 2024.

Entertainment and advertising community attendance grew by 11% from CES 2024.

International diplomats and policy leaders also get together to explore the opportunities and challenges of scaling innovation globally.

At CES 2025, 158 government guests from across the globe participated in CTA’s Leaders in Technology program during the transition to a new U.S. administration.

CES attendance numbers are independently audited, exceeding the auditing standards of UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. Independent audits with a third party are crucial to maintaining trust, ensuring accurate data, and fostering transparency for all stakeholders. CTA advocates that exhibitors request third-party audits for the events in which they participate.

The CES 2025 Audit is available here.

CES will return to Las Vegas from January 6-9, 2026.