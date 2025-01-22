Home > Latest News > Is Asus Borrowing The ‘Fan Edition’ From Samsung?

Is Asus Borrowing The ‘Fan Edition’ From Samsung?

By | 22 Jan 2025

There is speculation that Asus may be following Samsung’s lead by releasing an FE version of one of its ROG (Republic of Gamers) phones.

In Samsung world FE stands for Fan Edition, and is used as a way to sell updated, previously released high-end phones at a more budget-friendly price.

Eagle-eyed types at Gizmochina have noticed the appearance of an Asus ROG Phone 9 FE in the database of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), a non-profit group representing mobile phone companies.

“Asus ROG Phone 9 FE appeared with the model number ASUS_AI2401_N,” the site said. “We don’t know the specifications of the model yet. However, the ROG Phone 9 FE’s model number is similar to the Asus ROG Phone 8 series, which was introduced earlier this year.”

It is expected that any such phone would be similar to the ROG Phone 8 series, but at a lower price point.

“Asus may also be imitating Samsung’s FE model strategy by taking the ROG Phone 8’s shell and specification and repackaging it as an ROG Phone 9 model, and then using the FE name to differentiate it in the range,” Digital Trends suggested.

“It’s an odd decision, seeing as the FE moniker means nothing outside of Samsung’s camp, and inside it is associated with a problematic time in the brand’s history.”

The Asus ROG Phone 8 5G 256GB in Rebel Grey is retailing for $1,799 at JB Hi-Fi. 

Asus released the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro in November 2024 but didn’t have anything to say about a third FE model. One Australian retailer has the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB, 5G) for $1,900.

The ROG Phone 9 FE will have a “unique design”, Gizmochina claimed, and “RGB lighting and trigger buttons could be among the highlights of the device”. A large screen and high refresh rate are also predicted for the Asus FE.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 FE is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.



