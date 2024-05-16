Taiwan headquartered Acer has just launched new thin and lightweight laptop in China called the ‘Extraordinary Go’.

Powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, it supports faster charging and has a larger battery capacity, reports Gizmo China.

The new laptop weighs only 1.49kg, and has a 58Wh battery along with a 100W Gallium Nitride power adapter. Acer claims the latest laptop, will on average have a battery life of around eight hours under normal usage conditions.

The 14-inch IPS panel has a 16:10 wide aspect ratio. It comes with a Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Extraordinary Go also boasts of a 180-degree opening and closing of the lid. It also features a Full HD camera and a backlit keyboard.

It is equipped with 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H processor which comes with a 45W performance release.

For cooling, it features dual heat pipes and dual fans. You can also switch between three performance modes using Fn+F to find a balance between performance and battery life based on your workflow.

As for its wireless connectivity, it supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth.

This laptop also supports LPDDR5 high-speed memory paired with dual M.2 slots PCIe Gen4 high-speed SSDs. It comes pre-installed with 16GB 4800MHz memory.

Its ports include a 3.5mm jack, three USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, a MicroSD card slot, a Type-C port and an HDMI 1.4 too.

This laptop is available for preorders in China in an Arctic Gray colour and is available for pre-order in China for 2,999 Yuan (just below the A$620 mark).

Acer hasn’t yet revealed plans immediately to launch this device in Australia, but the country is high in terms of its priority markets.

Earlier in this year, as ChannelNews reported, Acer entered the lifestyle home space in Australia with the introduction of its new Acerpure brand.

The launch range included air purifiers, pedestal fans, and even a vacuum cleaner.