Earlier this year, when Amazon backed out of a A$2.15 billion deal to acquire iRobot, many predicted that it would sink the robot vacuum maker to great depths.

The collapse of the deal reportedly led to the company cutting 350 jobs – 31 per cent of its workforce – with Colin Angle, iRobot’s co-founder, announcing he was leaving his own company.

Now, however, iRobot has resurfaced and introduced its Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot + AutoWash Dock, which it claims is its most advanced robot vacuum and mop.

It features iRobot’s first multifunction AutoWash Dock, allowing it to vacuum and mop multiple floor types before automatically refilling, recharging, and even washing and drying its mopping pad.

Its AutoWash Dock automatically empties dry dirt and debris into an enclosed bag, refills the mopping solution tank, and washes/dries the mop pad.

It automatically cleans the dock after every pad wash to prevent build-up. The AutoWash Dock handles dirt and debris emptying for up to 60 days and holds up to seven days of water supply to wash the robot’s mopping pad and self-clean.

Users can program the device to clean the mop pad after tackling specific rooms, for example, the kitchen, to prevent the spread of materials around the home.

To tackle dirt across multiple floor types it has a 4-Stage Cleaning System that includes an edge-sweeping brush, dual rubber brushes, power-lifting suction, and deep-clean mopping.

It also has a Carpet Boost technology that increases suction on carpets, SmartScrub that mops back and forth with consistent pressure and 2x deeper scrubbing as well as the D.R.I. (Dry Rug Intelligence) which ensures carpets remain dry during the mopping process.

iRobot says that the device uses machine learning, coupled with the iRobot OS and PrecisionVision Navigation, to recognise rooms, avoids obstacles, and creates a detailed map of your home 7x faster than previous iRobot technology.

Enhanced Dirt Detect Technology uses its camera to visually pinpoint dirt on the floor and prioritizes rooms that require the most thorough cleaning up to 8x more frequently.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max also supports voice control via Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant-enabled devices.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max will be Matter-enabled in Q4 2024 and compatible with the Apple Home ecosystem.

For now, the device has been launched in the North American market at a price of $1,399 (A$2,147). While iRobot products are sold through retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys in Australia, the exact pricing and availability of the new Roomba Combo 10 Max for Oz hasn’t yet been revealed.