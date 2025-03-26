Australian tech distributor IQU Group has launched the SOTSU range of portable monitors, aimed at providing high-performance display solutions for professionals, gamers and creatives who require on-the-go screens.

As demand grows for flexible workstations, dual-screen setups, and portable displays, SOTSU monitors are designed to cater to a variety of productivity and entertainment needs for Australian users.

Manufactured in Suzhou, China, the range includes several models, each targeting specific use cases:

Flip Action Elite 16” – A 4K portable monitor with an ultra-slim design and anti-glare display, designed for professionals and content creators, priced at $1,499.

Flip Action Pro 16” Gen 2 – A 16-inch Full HD monitor with high refresh rates and exceptional colour accuracy, aimed at gamers and multimedia users, priced at $1,299.

Flip Action Touch 14” – A touchscreen model with a 10-point capacitive touch display, intended for designers and creatives, priced at $849.

Sleekview 15.6 – A portable 15.6-inch monitor ideal for students and travellers, priced at $559.

UltraSlim 12.5 – A compact 12.5-inch monitor with an ultra-thin bezel, suited for presentations and remote work, priced at $479.

All SOTSU monitors support USB-C and HDMI connectivity, meaning they don’t require an external power source as they draw power from the connected device. This plug-and-play feature ensures compatibility with laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and smartphones.

The monitors are equipped with vibrant IPS displays, ultra-thin bezels, and durable metal casings. Features like fast refresh rates, adaptive brightness, and low-blue-light technology aim to reduce eye strain and support long-term use.

Sam Skontos, CEO & Director at IQU Group, said, “Our mission is to bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility. With SOTSU monitors, we are not just offering screens – we are delivering a next-level experience that empowers users to work, create, and game with enhanced flexibility and efficiency.”