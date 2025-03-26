Home > Latest News > IQU Group Unveils SOTSU Portable Monitors in Australia

IQU Group Unveils SOTSU Portable Monitors in Australia

By | 26 Mar 2025

Australian tech distributor IQU Group has launched the SOTSU range of portable monitors, aimed at providing high-performance display solutions for professionals, gamers and creatives who require on-the-go screens.

As demand grows for flexible workstations, dual-screen setups, and portable displays, SOTSU monitors are designed to cater to a variety of productivity and entertainment needs for Australian users.

Manufactured in Suzhou, China, the range includes several models, each targeting specific use cases:

  • Flip Action Elite 16” – A 4K portable monitor with an ultra-slim design and anti-glare display, designed for professionals and content creators, priced at $1,499.

  • Flip Action Pro 16” Gen 2 – A 16-inch Full HD monitor with high refresh rates and exceptional colour accuracy, aimed at gamers and multimedia users, priced at $1,299.

  • Flip Action Touch 14” – A touchscreen model with a 10-point capacitive touch display, intended for designers and creatives, priced at $849.

  • Sleekview 15.6 – A portable 15.6-inch monitor ideal for students and travellers, priced at $559.

  • UltraSlim 12.5 – A compact 12.5-inch monitor with an ultra-thin bezel, suited for presentations and remote work, priced at $479.

All SOTSU monitors support USB-C and HDMI connectivity, meaning they don’t require an external power source as they draw power from the connected device. This plug-and-play feature ensures compatibility with laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and smartphones.

The monitors are equipped with vibrant IPS displays, ultra-thin bezels, and durable metal casings. Features like fast refresh rates, adaptive brightness, and low-blue-light technology aim to reduce eye strain and support long-term use.

Sam Skontos, CEO & Director at IQU Group, said, “Our mission is to bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility. With SOTSU monitors, we are not just offering screens – we are delivering a next-level experience that empowers users to work, create, and game with enhanced flexibility and efficiency.”



About Post Author
,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: New USA Mobile Brand To Be Launched In OZ
New Top End Electric Ducati Scooter Tipped For OZ
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Meta denied bid to delay FTC probe of privacy terms
EU Set To Slam Meta with Up To A$1.6Bn Fine
Latest News
/
March 26, 2025
/
Netflix
Netflix Adds HDR10+, Enhancing Samsung TV Picture Quality
Latest News
/
March 26, 2025
/
Shares In JB Hi Fi & Harvey Norman Climb After Budget, Claims Retailers Need More Help
Latest News
/
March 26, 2025
/
TPG Pays Penalty For Alleged Breach Of Telecommunications Act
Latest News
/
March 26, 2025
/
COMMENT:Where Is The Audio Industry Going As Key Brands Wobble
Latest News
/
March 26, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Meta denied bid to delay FTC probe of privacy terms
EU Set To Slam Meta with Up To A$1.6Bn Fine
Latest News
/
March 26, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta is set to receive a fine that could reach up to an A$1.6 billion...
Read More