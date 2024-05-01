Apple is in the spotlight again after users reported another issue with iPhones. This time it’s the alarm clock, with users complaining the feature has stopped playing sound.

It’s been reported a large number of people took to social media to report the issue with their alarms, complaining they aren’t functioning the same way they have for years.

MacRumors has claimed it’s unclear how widespread the issue is or exactly how many people have been affected.

Apple confirmed it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

It remains unclear what the cause of this issue is as Apple didn’t reveal any further details.

Some users are claiming the cause could be the Attention Aware feature, which turns down notification sounds when devices notice the user is looking at the screen.

The toggle for this feature can be turned on or off by heading to Settings > Face ID and Attention.

Other users claim Apple told them to check Settings > Sound & Haptics and to see if the volume is turned up on ringtones and alerts.

They’ve then been advised to toggle the ‘Change With Buttons’ switch to off.

With Apple saying they are working on a fix for this issue suggests these tips won’t be enough to solve the issue for the majority of those affected.

If you have an iPhone, try out these tips and see if they work for you. I, myself, live in Australia and haven’t been faced with this issue as of yet.

Other recent issues faced by Apple include users being logged out of the Apple IDs and having to reset the passwords, Apple Pay, Apple Card and Wallet crashed last December, and Apple’s iCloud Mail crashed in January this year.

It wasn’t specified how widespread these issues were, however, they were believed to affect individuals globally.