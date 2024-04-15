HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
iPhone SE 4 Full Specifications Leaked

By | 15 Apr 2024

A recent leak appears to have released the full specification list of Apple’s upcoming “affordable” smartphone, the iPhone SE 4.

Rumours have been circulating for a while, but new claims are offering a clear picture of what to expect.

The tipster has claimed the SE 4 will measure in at 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm, and weigh 166g.

The post seemingly confirms the phone with have a “right-angled frame” and will look fairly similar to the iPhone 13 from the front.

It’s also expected to come with an old-fashioned Face ID notch. From the back, the phone is claimed to look more like the iPhone XR, with one single camera.

It will also reportedly be made of 7,000 series aluminium alloy, with glass to the front and back. The tipster claims it will skip the Ceramic Shield display.

It’s also been claimed that the smartphone won’t support Night mode, but will support AI photography, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, 1,080p Cinematic mode, and Portrait mode.

Finally, there are different claims suggesting it will have a 6.1-inch, 60Hz OLED display, and will run on an A16 Bionic chip, similar to the iPhone 15.

It’s important to note, this tipster is one that is not always successful in its claims, so take this information with a grain of salt.



