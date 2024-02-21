HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
iPhone Foldable Now Tipped To Be Unveiled In Sept 2026

By | 21 Feb 2024

Apple’s foldable iPhone may be launched in September 2026, according to the latest rumour, which comes from South Korean website Alpha Economy.

The report, mentioned in the Trusted Report, claims that Apple has finalised the launch date for the foldable iPhone, which is presumed to be announced alongside the iPhone 18 range.

“A significant number of Vision Pro’s core personnel” may be assisting the project, according to the report, which indicates that Apple is expecting to gain global sales of around 50 million units for its first foldable phone.

Earlier this month, Channel News reported on details and plans of the foldable device, which was tipped to become available for consumers between 2026 and 2027.



