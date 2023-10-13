There’s a new iPhone case that has never been seen before, the Oceanic+ Dive Housing case, which seals the iPhone in a pressured environment, keeping it safe for taking photos while deep diving, or travelling to underwater depths without the risk of damage. It can also turn the iPhone into a dive computer and works alongside the Apple Watch Ultra or Ultra 2.

Oceanic+ is an app that turns the Apple Watch Ultra into a dive computer, and is being updated to version 2.0, with new features coming as well as compatibility with Dive Housing.

Once the iPhone is inside, an automatic vacuum pump begins sealing it safely inside, which completes after a few minutes and various leak tests. It can then be taken underwater to a depth of 60 metres, and is controlled via the Bluetooth connection physical buttons on the case.

There are two ways in which it works. The first, it makes the iPhone’s camera usable in an environment that’s usually impossible. Working with the main and wide angle camera, as well as the telephoto camera if applicable.

Each camera works with stills and video, which can be shot in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps), or 60fps. The basic functionality is free, however, by paying Oceanic+’s subscription, the user will get special colour correcting filters, and other editing tools.

The second way Dive Housing works is by displaying Oceanic+’s dive data, which is collected from built in temperature and depth sensors, shown onscreen at all times, and can be minimised to concentrate on using the camera.

Depth data, GPS location, ascent rate and more are shown, and it’s synched with the Apple Watch Ultra, recommended as the primary device when diving. The case can be used as a backup dive computer or on its own.

Version 2.0 of the Oceanic+ app is equipped with a new home screen view, a weight planner, a location planner, and user-generated data based on popular dive locations.

Free dive mode has been updated when using the Ultra smartwatch, providing large amounts of data including depth, speed, and dive time, along with alarms to alert the user of different events and heart rate data in the beginning and end of the dive.

Additionally, there’s a new Logbook feature which provides a summary of all dives, and the photos/videos taken with Dive Housing, which can be added to the logs, creating a complete overview.

The Dive Housing is compatible with a wide range of iPhone models, going back to the iPhone X and iPhone SE (released in 2022).

The Oceanic+ app is free, however some features require a monthly subscription, including using it on the smartwatch, the iPhone, and the Dive Housing.

The Oceanic+ Dive Housing will be available beginning the end of October for $979.00 AUD.