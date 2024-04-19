HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > iPhone 17 Plus Tipped To Be Smaller In Size

iPhone 17 Plus Tipped To Be Smaller In Size

By | 19 Apr 2024

The iPhone 17 Plus, tipped to be released in the coming years, could feature a smaller display, according to claims.

Industry display analyst Ross Young, posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating Apple’s upcoming super-sized model, or what could be the iPhone 17 Plus, will come with a smaller display than the iPhone 15 Plus.

“Hearing that the iPhone 17 Plus display size will get smaller rather than larger. Will sit in between the 17/17 Pro and 17 Pro Max…”

If this proves true, it suggests a display size smaller than 6.7-inches, however, Young doesn’t specify exactly what size the final screen would be.

This claim is interesting when compared to rumours circulating around the iPhone 16 Pro range, which state the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro would be increased to 6.3-inches, and the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be increased to 6.9-inches.

If the following year’s model is shrunk, it would mean there would possibly only be one choice for those wanting the biggest screen available.

In other news, a separate rumour has claimed Apple may shrink the bezels across the iPhone 16 range.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
New Nothing Earbuds Rival Apple, Google & Amazon
World First Update Integrates CarPlay & Android Auto Into Electric Brake Controllers
Apple’s iOS 17.5 Update To Allow Feature Previously Unheard Of
Epic To Bring Its Swedish App Store To iOS Devices In OZ?
Apple’s AI Features Tipped To Be iPhone 16 Exclusive
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

DJI Power 1000 and Power 500 (Image: Supplied by DJI)
DJI Unveils First-Ever Portable Power Stations
Latest News
/
April 19, 2024
/
Solomon Lew Increases Share In Myer To 31%, Inches Towards Complete Controlling Stake
Latest News
/
April 19, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series (Image: Sourced from Samsung Newsroom)
Samsung Produced 64.5 Million Smartphones And Tablets In Q1 2024
Latest News
/
April 19, 2024
/
Meta AI (Image: Sourced from Meta Newsroom)
Australia Gets Free Version of New Meta AI Virtual Assistant
Latest News
/
April 19, 2024
/
HP To Launch New Gaming Notebook & Accessories
Latest News
/
April 19, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

DJI Power 1000 and Power 500 (Image: Supplied by DJI)
DJI Unveils First-Ever Portable Power Stations
Latest News
/
April 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Civilian drone manufacturer DJI has introduced its first-ever portable power stations – the Power 1000 and Power 500. Both devices...
Read More