Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 may face limited availability at launch due to a supply chain issue involving a key component used in the device’s heat management system.

With the expected release less than five months away, Apple is reportedly struggling to ramp up production at the pace required to meet demand.

The issue centres on a shortage of low thermal expansion coefficient (low-CTE) fibreglass cloth, a crucial material used to regulate internal heat within the iPhone chassis.

Without sufficient heat control, elevated temperatures can lead to long-term performance issues, reduced battery life, and shortened device lifespan.

Grace Fabric Technology, the world’s largest supplier of ultra-thin low-CTE fibreglass cloth and Apple’s primary source, is one of only two manufacturers capable of producing the component at scale.

According to reports, Apple has urged supply chain partners to help resolve the shortage, with CEO Tim Cook said to be “extremely anxious” about the situation.

The supply issue adds to Apple’s mounting challenges ahead of the iPhone 17 launch, including delays to Siri improvements and the possibility of higher retail prices due to tariffs and rising production costs.

With demand for used iPhones already on the rise, a delayed or more expensive iPhone 17 release could push some customers to seek alternatives.