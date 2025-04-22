Home > Latest News > iPhone 17 Could Face Supply Shortages Ahead of Launch

iPhone 17 Could Face Supply Shortages Ahead of Launch

By | 22 Apr 2025

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 may face limited availability at launch due to a supply chain issue involving a key component used in the device’s heat management system.

With the expected release less than five months away, Apple is reportedly struggling to ramp up production at the pace required to meet demand.

The issue centres on a shortage of low thermal expansion coefficient (low-CTE) fibreglass cloth, a crucial material used to regulate internal heat within the iPhone chassis.

Without sufficient heat control, elevated temperatures can lead to long-term performance issues, reduced battery life, and shortened device lifespan.

Grace Fabric Technology, the world’s largest supplier of ultra-thin low-CTE fibreglass cloth and Apple’s primary source, is one of only two manufacturers capable of producing the component at scale.

According to reports, Apple has urged supply chain partners to help resolve the shortage, with CEO Tim Cook said to be “extremely anxious” about the situation.

The supply issue adds to Apple’s mounting challenges ahead of the iPhone 17 launch, including delays to Siri improvements and the possibility of higher retail prices due to tariffs and rising production costs.

With demand for used iPhones already on the rise, a delayed or more expensive iPhone 17 release could push some customers to seek alternatives.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
iPhone 17 Pro Case Leak Reveals New Camera Bar Design
Chinese BOE Deliver More Pain For LG Display’s OLED Ambitions
Apple Fixes Wireless CarPlay Bug with iOS 18.4.1 Update
Apple Resets AR, Vision Pro Agendas
Beats Enters Charging Accessory Market
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Hisense Ditches Google TV and AI in Favour of VEDA and OpenAI
Latest News
/
April 22, 2025
/
DHL Suspends High-Value US Deliveries Amid Tariff Chaos
Latest News
/
April 22, 2025
/
FTC Sues Uber Over ‘Deceptive’ Subscription Practices
Latest News
/
April 22, 2025
/
Has Carlton Audio Become A Victim Of ‘Trumpisim’ After Facebook Ban
Latest News
/
April 22, 2025
/
Logitech bumps up prices by 25%
Latest News
/
April 22, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Hisense Ditches Google TV and AI in Favour of VEDA and OpenAI
Latest News
/
April 22, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Hisense Australia has announced a new range of premium and value TVs running its house brand VEDA operating system, as...
Read More