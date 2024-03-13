Fans of Apple are looking at some serious redesigning of the company’s next wave of iPhones, if recent leaks are anything to go by.

Over the last few weeks, tipsters have released various rumoured features and specs of the upcoming iPhone models.

This year, it appears the company will focus more on the entry-level models, giving them a slight design refinement on the rear shell. Leaks suggest the camera island on the upcoming iPhone 16, as well as its Plus version, will see a pill shaped change.

On the iPhone 15 series, there’s diagonally arranged camera lenses on top of a square like glass bump.

Apple will reportedly replace this with a vertical pill shaped camera island, first seen on the iPhone X.

The rest of the device is likely to stay the same, with full-screen aesthetics topped off with the FaceID cutout, and the physical button layout.

For the upcoming models, it appears Apple was happy with the iPhone 15 Pro refresh, however, one change is expected, an extra button on the right edge, below the power button. It won’t be a physical button though.

Instead, it will be flush with the frame of the phone, and could feature capacitive sensors underneath. Reports suggest it will used like a camera shutter button, and could be customisable.

The antenna will also be relocated to accommodate this button, and titanium will be used to make the premium versions. There may even be a new colour, internally called “White Titanium.”

The smaller ‘Pro’ model will have the same tetraprism 5x telephoto zoom treatment under the hood. This is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Some internal upgrades will also take a toll on the dimensions, with claims suggesting the device will be taller, wider, and thicker than its predecessor. The Pro and Pro Max are tipped to be coming with a larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display.

The Pro and Pro Max versions are said to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens, and to support Wi-Fi 7, which would allow them to send and receive data over 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously.

Additionally, Apple’s next-generation A18 Pro chip will reportedly be manufactured with TSMC’s 2nd Gen 3nm process.

All models are expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem, which supports the “5G Advanced” standard, described as “the next phase of 5G” and an “evolution towards 6G.”

Upgraded microphones are also expected with a higher signal-to-noise ratio, and improved water resistance, which are said to boost the accuracy of Siri’s rumoured generative AI features set to arrive with iOS 18.

These iPhone 16 models are expected to be announced by Apple in September, and more details are tipped to surface over the coming months.