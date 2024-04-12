Sources claim this year’s upcoming iPhone 16 range will come in more colours than previously seen with past releases.

The range is expected to ship in seven colours, two more than the iPhone 15, and one more than the iPhone 14.

This tipster claims the colours will be Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green, and Black, along with a fresh White and Purple.

No information regarding the exact shades has been leaked.

Another tipster claims, this source isn’t the most accurate, meaning this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

The original leak also suggests the iPhone 16 Plus specifically will come in these colours, meaning the iPhone 16 would have different colours. This has not happened before.