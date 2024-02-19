HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
iPhone 16 Camera Module Leaked

19 Feb 2024

A recent leak has claimed the upcoming iPhone 16 will come with a redesigned camera arrangement on the rear, with two sensor stacked vertically.

An arrangement similar to this has been rumoured various times, and now a leak shows what the camera chassis will be on the iPhone 16.

The information comes from a tipster on Twitter/X, as well as MacRumors.

This is the main camera chassis for the ‘I-34’ camera project, intended to be used in the base of the iPhone 16, which is claimed to be arriving in September this year.

The vertical setup means there’s a chance Apple could also bring Spatial Video recording to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 is tipped to come with the Action Button from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as an added Capture Button with force-sensor technology, on the right side of the device.



