The iPhone 15 series is expected to be introduced in September, with the Pro Max member the first with a periscope camera. Now, it appears this feature could be causing a delay, with Sony reportedly unable to supply enough sensors in time, which would see a push back by around four weeks.

The announcement is expected to happen on September 12th/13th, with preorders available from September 15th, and deliveries starting a week later. However, with a three-four week delay, the Pro Max deliveries could end up pushed to October 6th to October 13th.

Delays are not a new things for Apple, with the iPhone XR arriving later than the XS due to late shipments of Pegatron components. Two years later, it happened once again, with the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It was reported screen deliveries were behind schedule, meaning Apple increased demand from Samsung.

The new series has also been tipped to come with brand new colour-coded charger cables, with a sturdier braided composition, more specifically; the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Sources claim these phones could come with USB-C to USB-C charger cables, expected to match the colour of the phone, coming in white, black, purple, yellow, and pinky orange, at the very least. They are also expected to have glossy white plastic shells at both end, excluding the black model.

They are also reportedly going to be braided with added strain relief tubes, making them more robust.

Colour-coded braided cables have been slowly introduced by Apple in other devices (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro), however the biggest change is still the switch from Lightning to USB-C.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also reportedly adopting Dynamic Island from iPhone 14.