The suspected release date for the highly anticipated next generation of Apple smartphone, the iPhone 14, has been leaked.

According to iDropNews, a site focused on Apple releases and leaks, the Cupertino based tech companies annual September event will take place on the 13th. Adding to the likelihood of this marking the iPhone 14’s release date is the precedent Apple have set of launching iPhone’s on a Tuesday in September.

While the date may change, or iDropNews’ sources could be wrong, it is not unlikely that we will see the iPhone appear on this day.

Other than the iPhone 14, the leaker suggests the event will announce the release of the Apple Watch 8 with an ‘Extreme edition’, the Apple Watch SE 2, the AirPods Pro 2 and the 2022 iPad.

Apple may very well have two launch events like they did in 2020 due to such a large array of products. If this is the case, September 13 is most likely just for non-iPhone products. Apple typically announce launch events only a week before they host them, so confirmation of this leak might take some time.