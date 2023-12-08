HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > iOS 17.2 To Upgrade NameDrop Feature

iOS 17.2 To Upgrade NameDrop Feature

By | 8 Dec 2023

NameDrop was recently released on iPhones as a way to share contact information via Apple’s AirDrop technology.

The company is broadening the number of users with its upcoming iOS 17.2 software update due next week.

Once the update has dropped, owners will be able to use NameDrop to quickly share other items within the Wallet app, including boarding passes and concert tickets.

Reports reveal it will just be a matter of selecting the pass to share from the Wallet app, hitting a new Share button, and then placing the sending phone above the receiving phone.

Both phones will need to be on iOS 17.2 to user to feature, and the recipient will need to accept the transfer.

It’s already possible to share passes manually from the Wallet app, but this addition seems to be improving the NameDrop feature.

Apple said in the release notes for iOS 17.2, “AirDrop improvements including expanded contact sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together.”

NameDrop has made headlines recently after law enforcement in the US advised users to turn it off, over fears contact details could be stolen.

These fears were unfounded due to the need for a mutual consent for details to be exchanged.

iOS 17.2 will also release the Journal app, as well as new options for the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro.

Additionally, the ability to capture Spatial Video will be added to the iPhone 15 Pro models, intended for users to relive on the upcoming Vision Pro headset.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Govt Addresses ACCC’s Digital Platform Recommendations
Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
Beeper Mini, The New iMessage App For Android
Apple Exec Who Created Touch ID Retires
Apple Plans To Thwart Sales Slump With New Products & Upgrades
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Govt Addresses ACCC’s Digital Platform Recommendations
Latest News
/
December 8, 2023
/
Are Amazon Echo Frames Worth $588
Latest News
/
December 8, 2023
/
Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
Latest News
/
December 8, 2023
/
WhatsApp Has A New Privacy Feature For Voice Messages
Latest News
/
December 8, 2023
/
Beeper Mini, The New iMessage App For Android
Latest News
/
December 8, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Govt Addresses ACCC’s Digital Platform Recommendations
Latest News
/
December 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The Australian government has responded to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) Digital Platform Services Inquiry report and said...
Read More