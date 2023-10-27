Apple’s iOS 17.1 was only rolled out yesterday, which was an urgent security update, with bug fixes, along with improvements to AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music.

Now developers are getting access to the first iOS 17.2 beta, which is said to include more exciting features.

One of the features in the latest update is the Journal app that was showcased during WWDC in June, but appeared absent from the main iOS 17 release in September.

The company has described the app as “new way to reflect on and relive special moments,” and will encourage users to record thoughts on all life’s moments.

Details, music, and audio recordings can be added to photos, and entries can be revisited, for adding new information, or checking on progress towards goals.

“Your iPhone can create personalised suggestions of moments to remember and write about based on information like your photos, location, music, workouts, and more—all using on-device machine learning.”

Apple will also add collaborative Apple Music playlists, along with a ‘Favourites’ playlist as the standard. iOS 17.1 brought forth the ability to filter by Favourites, however, this will be the first time the list appears automatically within the playlists.

This beta also includes a Contact Key Verification feature for iMessage, which will provide users with security over who they’re messaging with.

“With iMessage Contact Key Verification, users can choose to further verify that they are messaging only with the people they intend. Contact Key Verification uses Key Transparency to enable automatic verification that the iMessage key distribution service returns device keys that have been logged to a verifiable and auditable map. When a user enables Contact Key Verification, they will be notified about any validation errors directly in the Messages conversation transcript and Apple ID Settings.”

Finally, the iOS 17.2 beta also adds the option to assign the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button to Translate.