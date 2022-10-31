Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is being attacked for her board position at REA Group as proxy voting forms feel her focus is split between two major companies.

Key proxy firms ISS and CGI Glass Lewis have both advised against the re-election of Bayer Rosmarin to the REA Group considering her attention is needed at Optus as she continues to ride the fallout from the recent hack attack.

“Optus and Singtel shareholders should expect exclusive commitment from Ms Bayer Rosmarin to their businesses at this time,” ISS said.

“Concerns are highlighted for shareholders, as to her time commitments to act as a director of the company as a result of the ramifications of the Optus data breach and her directorship at Airtel Africa.”

Bayer Rosmarin is a director at Airtel Africa, a telco listed on the London exchange.

CGI also recommends against her election to the REA board.

“Given the gravity of the matter and the significant reputational damage Optus has experienced under Ms Bayer Rosmarin’s watch, we question whether her presence on the company’s board is in the best interest of shareholders,” CGI said in their report.

“The accountability for any potential failings by Optus is yet to be established and shareholders may reasonably expect to know the findings of the investigation before supporting Ms Bayer Rosmarin as a director.

“We also expect that the demands of her CEO position at Optus will significantly increase for the foreseeable future when the company deals with the backlash from this crisis. This will likely preclude Ms Bayer Rosmarin from devoting the required attention, priority and time to REA’s needs.”

Australian Shareholders’ Association chief executive Rachel Waterhouse has joined the pile on.

“Even prior to the Optus data breach, ASA guidelines would have had us questioning her workload given she has a full-time executive role at Optus,” Australian Shareholders’ Association chief executive Rachel Waterhouse said.

“We would question her workload and how she balances competing demands on her time.”