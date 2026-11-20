Software giant Intuit is selling its widely used Mailchimp email marketing business for just US$3.68 billion, five years after paying approximately US$12 billion for the platform, raising serious questions about one of the company’s biggest acquisitions.

The sale to technology investment group Bending Spoons represents an US$8.32 billion difference between the original acquisition price and the latest transaction value, equivalent to a decline of almost 70%.

The announcement triggered a sharp reaction from investors, with Intuit shares falling approximately 10% overnight as the company also downgraded its revenue growth forecast for 2027.

Bending Spoons shares rose 3% following the announcement.

Mailchimp is widely used by Australian businesses, including retailers, marketing agencies and small businesses that rely on the platform to communicate with customers, manage email databases and automate marketing campaigns.

The sale raises questions about the future direction of the platform, particularly after Bending Spoons flagged significant changes to Mailchimp’s technology, products, marketing and monetisation strategy.

Intuit acquired Mailchimp in 2021 in what was then its largest acquisition, positioning the email marketing business as a major component of its expanding small-business software operation.

Five years later, the company is abandoning that strategy as management redirects investment towards artificial intelligence and automation.

Under the agreement, Bending Spoons will pay US$3.31 billion in cash and US$368 million in shares, with the transaction expected to close in early 2027.

Intuit claims the sale will allow it to concentrate on AI-powered financial and business software, with proceeds from the transaction earmarked for share repurchases.

The company has increasingly focused on embedding artificial intelligence across its software portfolio, automating financial management, accounting and business administration tasks.

However, the decision to sell Mailchimp at a price substantially below its original acquisition value comes as the email marketing operation struggles to generate growth.

Intuit revealed that Mailchimp revenue declined 1% to US$313 million during its first quarter, highlighting the challenges facing the business despite the rapid expansion of digital marketing and automated customer communications.

The company has not explained how much of the difference between the original acquisition price and the latest sale price will ultimately be recognised as an accounting loss, given previous impairments, acquisition accounting and other adjustments.

The sale also comes as Intuit faces broader financial pressure.

Management has cut its full-year 2027 revenue growth forecast to between 8% and 9%, down from its previous guidance of 9% to 10%.

The company attributed the downgrade to weaker-than-expected performance at its Credit Karma personal finance operation.

Higher interest rates and changing consumer behaviour have affected Credit Karma’s growth, with management acknowledging that shifts in customer activity had occurred faster than anticipated.

Despite the downgrade, Intuit maintained its full-year operating income and profit guidance.

Jack Tam, senior vice president at Intuit, said Mailchimp had helped millions of businesses acquire customers and expand through email marketing automation.

For Bending Spoons, which went public in July, the acquisition adds another major digital platform to its growing portfolio of technology businesses.

The company has indicated that it intends to invest substantially in Mailchimp while introducing changes across its technology infrastructure, product development, marketing and revenue generation.

For Australian businesses using Mailchimp, the immediate issue will be whether the new owner changes subscription pricing, service levels or the features available to existing customers.

No specific changes to Australian pricing or customer contracts have been announced.

The transaction also highlights the risks associated with expensive technology acquisitions made during periods of rapid digital growth.

When Intuit acquired Mailchimp in 2021, the company was betting that combining email marketing with its financial software operations would create a more powerful platform for small businesses.

That strategy has now been reversed, with Intuit shifting its attention to artificial intelligence while Bending Spoons takes control of a marketing platform that once commanded a valuation more than three times its latest sale price.

For Intuit shareholders, the immediate concern is whether the company’s latest AI strategy can deliver stronger returns than its multibillion-dollar investment in Mailchimp.