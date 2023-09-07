ASUS has revealed a 32 inch QD-OLED monitor, a move that will see them take on Samsung in the gaming market.

Called the ROG Swift the monitor was revealed at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany,

It has a 240Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and a 16:9 aspect ratio, better suited to console gaming.

Asus claims the monitor can reach a peak brightness of 1000nits, with a custom heat sink and graphene material “‘to protect the OLED panel by reducing the risk of burn-in.”

Asus claims it has an “estimated on-the-shelf date” of “around Q1 2024.”

Similar are expected to be announced between now and CES in January 2024

No pricing has been revealed unsurprisingly, however, be sure to check for updates.