Interesting Apple Watch Feature Coming To Oz

By | 4 Mar 2021
The Australian government has approved ECG functionality on Apple Watches down under, giving the iPhone maker the greenlight to launch the feature across the country.

According to MacRumors, a regulatory document was spotted online which gave Apple the all-clear to roll out ECG monitoring safely and legally on the devices.

The government approved Apple Watch’s irregular heart rhythm notification in Australia last month, however ECG was not cleared until now.

An electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) is a test which records the timing and strength of electro signals which make the heart beat. By tracking the ECG, you can gain insight about your heart rhythm and look for irregularities.

The ECG app can record your heartbeat and rhythm using the electrical heart sensor on Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6 and then check the recording for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular rhythm.

Due to the regulatory hurdles in Australia, Apple’s ECG update may take some time to roll out to users down under.

Apple is now testing watchOS 7.5, but it is unclear if the update will support ECG in Australia.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
