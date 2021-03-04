The Australian government has approved ECG functionality on Apple Watches down under, giving the iPhone maker the greenlight to launch the feature across the country.

According to MacRumors, a regulatory document was spotted online which gave Apple the all-clear to roll out ECG monitoring safely and legally on the devices.

The government approved Apple Watch’s irregular heart rhythm notification in Australia last month, however ECG was not cleared until now.

An electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) is a test which records the timing and strength of electro signals which make the heart beat. By tracking the ECG, you can gain insight about your heart rhythm and look for irregularities.

The ECG app can record your heartbeat and rhythm using the electrical heart sensor on Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6 and then check the recording for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular rhythm.

Due to the regulatory hurdles in Australia, Apple’s ECG update may take some time to roll out to users down under.

Apple is now testing watchOS 7.5, but it is unclear if the update will support ECG in Australia.