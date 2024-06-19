Interdyn Brands has announced US company PrimaLuna will be joining its Australian portfolio, effective immediately.

Known for its tube amplifiers, PrimaLuna combines performance with reliability and aesthetics, according to Interdyn.

The mission of PrimaLuna is to develop high-performance tube amplification products, aligning with Interdyn’s premium audio offerings.

Interdyn distributes a range of audio products from different companies that are tailored to all, from beginners to audiophiles.

Director of Interdyn, Evgeny Vizelman said, “We’re delighted to welcome PrimaLuna back to the Interdyn family. Their philosophy of crafting beautiful, reliable tube amplification products fits perfectly into our portfolio. We eagerly anticipate sharing the Evo range with our dealers and their customers.”

The distributor acknowledges the support and promotion of Magenta Audio for PrimaLuna and claims all warranty obligations will be honoured.

The PrimaLuna Evo range will start shipping later this week and includes everything from all-tube integrated amplifiers, to preamplifiers, power amplifiers, phono preamplifiers, hybrid tube integrated amplifiers, and tube DACs.

These products will be available for authorised dealers from Interdyn, and for customers, they will be available from authorised retailers across Australia. The list can be found on the Interdyn website.