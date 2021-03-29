Interdyn Brands has just added the SB-1000 Pro and PB-1000 Pro subwoofers to the SVS family of products, with both models compatible with SVS’s DSP smartphone app for accurate volume control, custom presets management and fine-tuning system performance.

The SVS 1000 Pro series echoes technology found in the brand’s award-winning 16-Ultra Series. This technology joins exclusive 1000 Pro series innovations – think room-shaking bass below the threshold of human hearing with unerring control and accuracy for music and home theatre experiences.

Both 1000 Pro Series models reach 20Hz and below where bass is only felt and not heard. A reimagined 12-inch high-excursion SVS driver and conservatively rated 325-watt RMS, 820+ watts peak power Sledge amplifier with fully discrete MOSFET output and 50MHz Analog Devices DSP ensure massive dynamic impact with accuracy and finesse.

To help pass the performance upgrades onto customers, Interdyn Brands has maintained the Australian predecessor prices for the SB-1000 Pro and PB-1000 Pro.

SB-1000 Pro

$899.00 RRP AUD (Black Ash)

$999.00 RRP AUD (Glossy Black, Glossy White)

Available in Australia: 29 March 2021

PB-1000 Pro

$999.00 RRP AUD (Black Ash)

Available in Australia: 29 March 2021



Also new to Interdyn Brand’s portfolio is the SVS 3000 Micro Subwoofer, with brand-new models featuring dual opposing 8-inch drivers for musical bass with depth and impact – all from a compact cabinet whose 10 inches belie its power.

Innovations from the reference SVS 16-Ultra subwoofers come together with fully active dual opposing 8-inch drivers, and an 800-watt RMS, 2,500-watt Peak Power Sledge STA-800D2 amplifier with discrete MOSFET output.

The SVS 3000 Micro also features the powerful SVS subwoofer control smartphone app for advanced tuning and DSP.



3000 Micro

$1,499.00 RRP AUD

Available in Australia: Mid-April 2021