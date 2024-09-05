Intel’s Core Ultra 200V processors will “smash misconceptions about x86 efficiency”, according to Intel Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

The technology will power AI PCs across 80 consumer designs, produced by more than 20 manufacturers, including Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI and Samsung.

Pre-orders started September 3, and Intel says systems will be available globally at bricks and mortar retailers and online starting September 24.

“Intel’s newest Core Ultra processors set the industry standard for mobile AI and graphics performance, and smash misconceptions about x86 efficiency,” said Holthaus.

“Only Intel has the scale, through our partnerships with ISVs and OEMs, and the broader technology ecosystem, to provide consumers with a no-compromise AI PC experience.”

Intel says the Core Ultra 200V features “a massive leap in graphics performance, no-compromise application compatibility, enhanced security and unmatched AI compute”.

The Core Ultra 200V series processors include, for the first time, Intel’s new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture “that delivers a significant leap in mobile graphics performance with 30% average performance uplift”.

It claims the fourth-generation NPU is up to four times more powerful than the previous generation and is “ideal for running sustained AI workloads while remaining energy-efficient”.

Intel has worked with 100 integrated software vendors and developers as part of its AI PC Acceleration Program.

“All designs featuring Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors and running the latest version of Windows are eligible to receive Copilot+ PC features as a free update starting in November,” says Intel.

Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors have “up to three times the performance per thread and up to 80% peak performance uplift, and up to 20 hours of battery life in productivity use cases”.

The company says the processor allows people to “take full advantage of what AI can offer”. For example, you can generate vector and raster art through text prompts. Or check if online videos have been altered via deep-fake detection.