Intel’s Next Budget CPUs To Get Core Count Upgrades

By | 14 Jul 2023

Intel are expected to introduce a new range of 14th generation desktop processors later this year, with not a lot of information released as of yet, a new leak is suggesting a massive boost in the core count processors.

The upcoming range is expected to be referred to as ‘Raptor Lake Refresh’ and is expected to feature the same architecture and core design as the existing 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs.

However, there are expectations the core count will be increased for the majority of upcoming CPU products, with lower tiered CPUs under the Core-i3 range maybe gaining up to six performances cores.

The Core-i5 lineup is expected to feature eight performance cores, and eight efficiency cores for the 14600K and the 14600KF.

The 14500 and 14400 are expected to feature six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, and a big increase in multi-threaded performance is expected across all i5 CPUs.

The 14th generation i7 is expected to feature eight performance cores and twelve efficiency cores, with not much changing for the top tiered Core i9 lineup.

Higher clock speeds with boost speeds of up to 6GHz and 6.2GHz can be expected for the i9 14900K and 14900KS.

It should be noted these are still just a rumour though, and official details will hopefully be released later this year from Intel.

 



