Intel has introduced an all-new software, Thunderbolt Share, that facilitates responsive screen-sharing and fast PC-to-PC file transfers using a USB cable.

It is offered with select PCs and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 ports and running Windows 10 or Windows 11 OS, and will be available starting in the second half of 2024.

The new software also allows, as Intel says, fast file transfers between two PCs “with simple drag and drop, folder synchronization, and easy file migration from an old PC to a new PC.”

It offers support via a direct connection between PCs or through a Thunderbolt accessory with multiple ports such as a Thunderbolt dock or monitor.

Thunderbolt technology is already available in all Intel Evo Edition laptops and Intel vPro laptops.

Intel said that other PC manufacturers including Lenovo, Acer, MSI, Razer, Kensington, Belkin, Promise, Plugable, and OWC will have announcements to share regarding Thunderbolt Share over the coming period.

It added that the new software allows for a private and secure connection that doesn’t affect Wi-Fi, Ethernet or cloud network performance.

For the software to work, at least one PC or Thunderbolt accessory must be Thunderbolt Share licensed from the manufacturer. Also, for an Intel Graphics driver, version 0.101.4826 (or higher) is required.

You will be able to mirror one PC’s screen to another at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second at low latency and with zero compression, reports The Verge.