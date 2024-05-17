HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Intel’s New Thunderbolt Share Software Connects Two PCs Using A USB

Intel’s New Thunderbolt Share Software Connects Two PCs Using A USB

By | 17 May 2024
Intel Thunderbolt Share

Intel has introduced an all-new software, Thunderbolt Share, that facilitates responsive screen-sharing and fast PC-to-PC file transfers using a USB cable.

It is offered with select PCs and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 ports and running Windows 10 or Windows 11 OS, and will be available starting in the second half of 2024.

The new software also allows, as Intel says, fast file transfers between two PCs “with simple drag and drop, folder synchronization, and easy file migration from an old PC to a new PC.”

It offers support via a direct connection between PCs or through a Thunderbolt accessory with multiple ports such as a Thunderbolt dock or monitor.

Thunderbolt technology is already available in all Intel Evo Edition laptops and Intel vPro laptops.

Intel said that other PC manufacturers including Lenovo, Acer, MSI, Razer, Kensington, Belkin, Promise, Plugable, and OWC will have announcements to share regarding Thunderbolt Share over the coming period.

It added that the new software allows for a private and secure connection that doesn’t affect Wi-Fi, Ethernet or cloud network performance.

For the software to work, at least one PC or Thunderbolt accessory must be Thunderbolt Share licensed from the manufacturer. Also, for an Intel Graphics driver, version 0.101.4826 (or higher) is required.

You will be able to mirror one PC’s screen to another at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second at low latency and with zero compression, reports The Verge.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
US vs China Chip Battle Heats Up With Intel, Qualcomm Banned From Selling To Huawei
Acer To Release Two New 14” Gaming Laptops
ASUS Unveils New OLED Laptops With The Latest AI Chips
A New Snapdragon Notebook Platform Tipped To Boost CE & PC Retailers Revenues
Intel & AMD Processors Banned In China
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

How Tough Are Apple’s New iPad Pros?
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
Samsung Jumps Back Into The World Of Bright Lights With Vivid Laser Show Deal
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
FujiFilm Australia Takes The Stage With Two New Cameras
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
FujiFilm Introduces Two New Lenses In Australia
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
HMD The Phones For Humans, Launches New Era Devices
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

How Tough Are Apple’s New iPad Pros?
Latest News
/
May 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
First, Apple’s new iPad Pros, the thinnest devices created by the company, suffered a major colour reproduction bug when attempting...
Read More