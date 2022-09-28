At long last, Intel has revealed it’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors at it’s Innovation 2022 event, only a few weeks after AMD unveiled their Ryzen 7000 lineup.

As impressive as AMD’s latest offerings seem to be, the company has reason to be scared with the performance claims coming out of Intel.

Like the 12th-gen Alder Lake processors, the new Raptor Lake chips make use of a hybrid architecture comprised of performance (P) and efficiency (E) cores. However, the E core count on the new chips has been doubled, bringing the flagship Core i9 -13900K to 24 cores (8+16).

Whilst the top chip still misses out on that magical 6GHz, clock speeds are now at 5.8GHz, 600MHz higher than it’s predecessor. There is also tons of room for overclocking, as Intel demonstrated with an LN2 extreme overclocking demo that saw the P cores hit over 8GHz.

Similarly, the Core i7-13700K now has 16 cores (8+8) and a clock speed of 5.4GHz, and the i5-13600K has 14 cores (6+8) and a clock speed of 5.1GHz.

Intel has made some major claims about performance boosts too, saying that single-thread performance jumps 15% over the previous generation, while multi-thread performance is increased by 41%.

It seems that whilst a large percentage of chips sold will likely be purchased by gamers, content-creation is where performance is increased the most. Intel claims that gaming performance is increased by 24% whilst content-creation jumps 34%.

Whilst Intel is yet to compare the flagship Core i9-13900K with the new top AMD chip – the Ryzen 9 7950X, performance jumps compared to the current Ryzen 9 5950X are incredibly substantial.

The biggest tested performance increase in gaming came during tests with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, where average FPS Ratio jumped 58%. In terms of content creation, the biggest jump was during tests with Auto Desk Revit, which saw a 69% increase.

Whilst Australian pricing is not yet available, Intel seems to win out in the price war against AMD, with pricing staying the same as the previous generation in the US. The flagship chip is priced at $590 USD, which is $110 USD less than the current AMD flagship – the Ryzen 9 5950X.

The Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors are due for release on October 20th.