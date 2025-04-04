Home > Latest News > Intel Shares Climb On Possible JV With TSMC

Intel Shares Climb On Possible JV With TSMC

By | 4 Apr 2025

Intel’s shares have risen on a report that the chipmaker has tentatively agreed to a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) joint venture proposal.

Intel’s shares climbed more than 2% on Thursday after the Information website reported the news.

The Information noted that executives from both companies reached a preliminary agreement to form a joint venture that would run Intel’s manufacturing plants.

TSMC has reportedly discussed sharing some of its manufacturing techniques with Intel in exchange for a 20% stake in the new company.

Intel and other American chipmakers will hold the majority of stock in the initiative.

 

Concerns have been raised by some Intel executives that the deal would lead to layoffs and sideline its existing chipmaking technology. Intel announced thousands of job cuts last year, and was hit with reports of unreliable processors, while struggling to fend off a takeover from Qualcomm.

Intel Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan has previously said that the chipmaker would spin off assets that aren’t central to its operations.

Media reports from last month indicated TSMC reached out to US chip designers Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom about taking stakes in the joint venture that would operate Intel’s factories.

 

If TSMC’s proposal does proceed as planned, Samsung’s foundry business could be in “serious jeopardy”, industry experts have warned.

Samsung Electronics is the second-largest foundry after TSMC. Samsung’s foundry business could face challenges if its rivals collaborate to secure orders and then distribute them among themselves.

“If this plan materialises, it would be one of Samsung’s worst-case scenarios, especially as its foundry business continues to generate losses,” an industry official said, according to The Korea Herald.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
South Korean Chip Exports Shaky As US Ramps Up Tariffs Pressure
TSMC (Image: Sourced from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Press Centre)
TSMC-Intel Joint Venture Could Challenge Samsung’s Foundry Business
Rainbow Robotics
Regulators Green Light Samsung’s Rainbow Robotics Deal
Intel Shares Rally On Hopes Of TSMC, Broadcom Deals
Chipmakers Samsung And SK Hynix Face Uncertain Future
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Advance Paris Introduces Link Hi-Fi Cables
Latest News
/
April 4, 2025
/
Major Battery And Charging Upgrades Tipped For Samsung Galaxy Ring 2
Latest News
/
April 4, 2025
/
Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beosound Balance with Luxury Marble Plinth
Latest News
/
April 4, 2025
/
Casio’s Premium G-Shock MTG-B2000YBD with Bluetooth Connectivity Leaked
Latest News
/
April 4, 2025
/
Audio Active To Roll Out New Products & Major Investment In Showroom Studio’s
Latest News
/
April 4, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Advance Paris Introduces Link Hi-Fi Cables
Latest News
/
April 4, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
French audio manufacturer Advance Paris has announced its Link range of hi-fi cables. The lineup includes speaker, RCA, XLR, subwoofer,...
Read More