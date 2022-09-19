Intel is shelving its classic Pentium and Celeron brands in favour of a more streamlined approach to marketing.

The computing giant announced that ‘Intel Processor’ will serve as the brand name for multiple processor families, beginning with the 2023 notebook product stack.

The aim is to “simplify the product purchase experience for consumers”, according to Intel.

“Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC has only become more apparent as the torrid pace of technological development continues to shape the world,” explains Josh Newman, Intel vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.

“Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.”

Intel will continue to “sharpen its focus on its flagship brands”: Intel Core, Intel Evo, and Intel vPro.

The company stresses its current product offerings and roadmap remain unchanged.