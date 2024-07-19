Reports over the instability of Intel processors are growing. Back in February, there were stability issues reported among Intel’s top-of-the-line Raptor Lake desktop CPUs. Users said that CPUs such as the Core i9-13900K and the Core i9-14900K were running into shader compilation issues during certain games.

Now, new reports are emerging point towards issues in laptops with Intel processors. Matthew Cassells, founder of Alderon Games which is the developer of Path of Titans, is an influential voice in the industry and has reported that Intel’s 13th- and 14th-gen Raptor Lake laptop CPUs are also prone to instability and crashes.

He acknowledged though that the issues occurred less frequently than with their K-series desktop counterparts. “Yes, we have several laptops that have failed with the same crashes. It’s just slightly more rare than the desktop CPU faults,” the developer said on Reddit.

Cassells hasn’t specified which processor models in Intel’s 13th- and 14th-gen mobile lineup are reporting these issues. However, Digital Trends has speculated that it’s likely Intel’s flagship HX series processors could be the ones with issues.

The Alderon Games founder has already taken aim at Intel processors recently. As ChannelNews reported, last week Cassells wrote about issues relating to Intel processors in a blog titled, ”Intel is selling defective 13-14th Gen CPUs.”

Alderon Games said that it will swap its Intel 13th and 14th Gen-based servers for AMD. Cassells noted that Alderon has recorded “thousands of crashes” on gamers’ CPUs using its crash reporting tools and says the processors can also corrupt SSDs and memory. He added that in his team’s experience, 100 per cent of the affected CPUs “deteriorate over time, eventually failing.”

Digital Trends reported that among users reporting issues with their Intel CPUs, the company was honouring returns for some of them.