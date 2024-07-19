HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Intel Processor Instability Now Reported In Laptops

Intel Processor Instability Now Reported In Laptops

By | 19 Jul 2024

Reports over the instability of Intel processors are growing. Back in February, there were stability issues reported among Intel’s top-of-the-line Raptor Lake desktop CPUs. Users said that CPUs such as the Core i9-13900K and the Core i9-14900K were running into shader compilation issues during certain games.

Now, new reports are emerging point towards issues in laptops with Intel processors. Matthew Cassells, founder of Alderon Games which is the developer of Path of Titans, is an influential voice in the industry and has reported that Intel’s 13th- and 14th-gen Raptor Lake laptop CPUs are also prone to instability and crashes.

He acknowledged though that the issues occurred less frequently than with their K-series desktop counterparts. “Yes, we have several laptops that have failed with the same crashes. It’s just slightly more rare than the desktop CPU faults,” the developer said on Reddit.

Cassells hasn’t specified which processor models in Intel’s 13th- and 14th-gen mobile lineup are reporting these issues. However, Digital Trends has speculated that it’s likely Intel’s flagship HX series processors could be the ones with issues.

The Alderon Games founder has already taken aim at Intel processors recently. As ChannelNews reported, last week Cassells wrote about issues relating to Intel processors in a blog titled, ”Intel is selling defective 13-14th Gen CPUs.”

Intel

Alderon Games said that it will swap its Intel 13th and 14th Gen-based servers for AMD. Cassells noted that Alderon has recorded “thousands of crashes” on gamers’ CPUs using its crash reporting tools and says the processors can also corrupt SSDs and memory. He added that in his team’s experience, 100 per cent of the affected CPUs “deteriorate over time, eventually failing.”

Digital Trends reported that among users reporting issues with their Intel CPUs, the company was honouring returns for some of them.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
More Companies Ditch Intel Over Unreliable Processors
Panasonic Unveils New Military-Grade Weather Resistant Laptop
Processor War Breaks Out Not Good News For LG, Intel Or New PC Player Qualcomm
Intel Unveils New Lunar Lake Laptop Processor
Intel, Qualcomm And Nvidia Engaged In Fierce Battle Over Chip Supremacy
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Retailers, Airports And Banks Hit in Major Microsoft Outage
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
Fiio DM13
Fiio Brings Back Old School Cool With Portable CD Player
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
Netflix Adds More Than 8 Million Subscribers
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Retailers, Airports And Banks Hit in Major Microsoft Outage
Latest News
/
July 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia’s federal government held an emergency meeting on Friday evening as a Microsoft outage significantly impacted airports, media houses, supermarkets,...
Read More