Intel has blamed “elevated operating voltage” as the source of central processing unit (CPU) crashes that have affected users during gaming and other periods of significant workload.

“Based on extensive analysis of Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processors returned to us due to instability issues, we have determined that elevated operating voltage is causing instability issues in some 13th/14th Gen desktop processors,” Intel said.

“Our analysis of returned processors confirms that the elevated operating voltage is stemming from a microcode algorithm resulting in incorrect voltage requests to the processor.”

Intel told community boards it is delivering a microcode patch that addresses the root cause of exposure to elevated voltages. The company said it was “targeting mid-August for patch release to partners following full validation”.

“Intel is committed to making this right with our customers, and we continue asking any customers currently experiencing instability issues [to] reach out …”

To help streamline the support process, Intel’s guidance is as follows:

For users who purchased 13th/14th Gen-powered desktop systems from OEM/System Integrator – please reach out to your system vendor’s customer support team for further assistance.

For users who purchased boxed/tray 13th/14th Gen desktop processors – please reach out to Intel Customer Support for further assistance.

The microcode update will not fix damaged processors.

Intel said it was “continuing validation to ensure that scenarios of instability reported to Intel regarding its Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processors are addressed”.

In other Intel news, the company announced today it now had plans to make an initial investment of $US28 billion ($A42 billion) in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Licking County, Ohio. When the project was first announced two years ago the budget was $US20 billion.

“As the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs across a broad ecosystem of suppliers and partners,” Intel said.