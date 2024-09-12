An Intel distribution partner, Synnex, which has an Australian operation based out of Melbourne, is now believed to be refunding customers for failed Core i9-14900K processors, rather than offering replacements for it.

According to a report from HKEPC, Mr. Chen a reader of HKEPC, applied for an Intel Core i9-14900K replacement in Hong Kong on September 4, 2024.

While he was ready to wait four-five weeks for the replacement, Synnex instead contacted him and asked for his bank account details to refund the amount to him for the faulty CPU.

The problems for Intel’s latest processor began to surface in February when some users started reporting stability issues among the company’s top-of-the-line Raptor Lake desktop CPUs.

They said that CPUs such as the Core i9-13900K and the Core i9-14900K were running into shader compilation issues during certain games.

Months later, in July, Intel finally admitted instability issues with its 13th-gen and 14th-gen desktop CPUs. It blamed it on an error in the microcode that requests incorrect voltage numbers, leading to instability in the processor. A microcode patch that “addresses the root cause of exposure to elevated voltages” was then scheduled for a release in mid-August.

Intel, which has run into serious problems over the last few months – its share price is down nearly 50 per cent from a year ago – is trying to avoid RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) obligations.

To ensure that all customers got the proper CPUs, Intel recently extended the warranty for its 13th and 14th Generation Core ‘Raptor Lake’ processors for an additional two years, giving it more time to address any defective units.

When some reports surfaced last month that it was struggling to replace faulty processors due to insufficient stock, it instead issued a statement carried by Tom’s Hardware which read, “Intel confirms that replacement stock for RMA requests on Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors is sufficient to address customer demand and apologises for the miscommunication indicating otherwise. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to process RMA requests as quickly as possible for Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors.”

However, with partners such as Synnex offering refunds, rather than replacements, Intel’s supply woes may be graver than what the company is ready to admit.

Rivals such as AMD are making the most of Intel’s current problems. AMD recently released its Ryzen 9000 CPUs.