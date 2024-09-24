Home > Latest News > Intel May Cancel Updated Arrow Lake Desktop CPU

Intel May Cancel Updated Arrow Lake Desktop CPU

By | 24 Sep 2024
Intel

Intel which is facing a potential takeover from Qualcomm and has been in the midst of financial woes, may be staring at an uncertain future for some of its key desktop processors.

While the company is set to launch Arrow Lake-S, also referred to as Intel Core Ultra 200-series for desktops within the next few weeks, it may have decided to cancel next year’s follow-up with the Arrow Lake-S refresh (Intel Core Ultra 300-series, most likely), according to a post on Chiphell forums.

Intel has never confirmed the existence of the rumored Arrow Lake-S refresh. Also, the user who originally said that it’s been cancelled and that Arrow Lake-S would last for two years has now edited their post. And even if the desktop refresh is never released, Intel might still refresh Arrow Lake-H and HX, meaning the laptop variants.

Intel Lunar Lake processors (Image: Sourced from Intel Newsroom)

While Arrow Lake-S is set to be unveiled soon, the company did recently reveal its new Core Ultra 200V lineup, formerly known as Lunar Lake, which it says can compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon x Elite and AMD’s Strix Point laptop chips.

Intel says the new processor will power more than 80 new laptop designs across more than 20 original equipment manufacturers, delivering AI performance at a global scale for Copilot+ PCs.

It added: “With more than 40 NPU tera operations (TOPS) per second, Intel’s next generation processors will provide the capabilities necessary for Copilot+ experiences coming to market. In addition to the higher performing NPU, Lunar Lake will also be equipped with over 60 GPU TOPS delivering more than 100 platform TOPS.”

Although Qualcomm is reportedly interested in acquiring Intel, Apollo Global Management has reportedly offered to make a multibillion-dollar investment in Intel. Apollo has indicated in recent days that it would be willing to make an equity-like investment in Intel of as much as $5 billion (A$7.31 billion) to back the company, according to Bloomberg.

Since the start of this year, Intel’s shares are down more than 50 per cent as it struggles to define an effective turnaround strategy. Intel’s turnaround plan is dependent upon it building its foundry business. However, it has yet to disclose a big customer and has said the business is not expected to turn a profit until 2027.



