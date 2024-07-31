Intel will launch its next-gen Intel Core Ultra processors in Berlin ahead of the IFA 2024 event.

Code-named Lunar Lake, Intel says the processors’ “breakthrough x86 power efficiency, exceptional core performance, massive leaps in graphics performance and the unmatched AI computing power … will drive this and future generations of Intel products”.

The September 3 launch will be livestreamed. IFA 2024 is on from September 6-10.

Intel says the Core Ultra processors include built-in AI acceleration, better performance and a longer lasting battery.

It says the next-gen processors will power more than 80 new laptop designs across more than 20 original equipment manufacturers, delivering AI performance at a global scale for Copilot+ PCs.

“Lunar Lake will get the Copilot+ experiences, like Recall, via an update when available,” Intel said.

Lunar Lake is expected to have more than three times the AI performance compared with the previous generation, Intel said: “With more than 40 NPU tera operations (TOPS) per second, Intel’s next generation processors will provide the capabilities necessary for Copilot+ experiences coming to market. In addition to the higher performing NPU, Lunar Lake will also be equipped with over 60 GPU TOPS delivering more than 100 platform TOPS.”

Intel says it will ship more than 40 million AI PC processors this year.

IFA describes itself as the largest consumer electronics and home appliances show in the world.

At IFA 2023 there were 2,200 global exhibitors, 187 speakers and more than 182,000 visitors from 139 countries.