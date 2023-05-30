Intel believes users next processor upgrade should include an AI processor. It detailed the suspicions that its Vision Processing Units (VPUs) could be leveraged at Computex 2023, and it plans to have these processors on every Meteor Lake chip.

The VPU was introduced with the 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, but only on a few select models. The company are stating these will now come on every Meteor Lake chip which are set to launch at the end of this year.

Intel’s idea is simply just move AI processing, which already occurs on CPU and GPU, to a dedicated processor.

Intel claims over 100 apps are leveraging AI on CPU or GPU, including Adobe Suite, Microsoft Teams, Avid Pro Tools, xSplit, Zoom, and Unreal Engine.

The dedicated VPU is expected to be more power-efficient to save battery life, but allowing users to run more complex AI models.

Intel believes background replacement is 10x more complex, and dynamic noise suppression is 50x more complex today compared to 2021.