HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Intel & AMD Processors Banned In China

Intel & AMD Processors Banned In China

By | 26 Mar 2024

China has brought in guidelines banning the use of US processors from Intel and AMD in government computers and servers.

The new rules also ban Microsoft Windows and other foreign databases, in favour of more domestic solutions.

Government agencies are now required to use “safe and reliable” domestic replacements. A list was released indicating 18 approved processors, which includes chips from Huawei and Phytium. Both of these companies are banned in the US.

The guidelines were introduced in December, and have been quietly implemented recently. They could have a major impact on Intel and AMD as well.

China accounted for 27% of Intel’s sales last year, and 15% of AMD’s revenue. It’s unclear how many chips are being used inside the government versus private sector.

This move is one of China’s most aggressive when it comes to restricting the use of US technology. Last year, Beijing prohibited domestic companies using Micron chips.

The US has also banned a wide variety of Chinese companies, from chip manufacturers to aerospace firms.

The Biden Administration also banned US companies such as NVIDIA from selling AI and chips to China.

The US, Japan and the Netherlands lead when it comes to manufacturing processors, and they have recently agreed to tighten export controls on lithography machines from ASL, Nikon and Tokyo Electron.

Chinese companies including Baidu, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo have already begun designing semiconductors, preparing for a future where they can’t import from other countries.

Intel and AMD shares recently fell following the news of these new guidelines. Intel was down 2.9% and AMD fell less than 1%.

For now, there is still some flexibility for government agencies to buy computers that are powered by foreign processors.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Airbnb To Ban Security Cameras In OZ Houses
Bunnings Is Australia’s Most Trusted Brand, Woolworths Drops After Woke Campaign
Tecno Unveils Tiny Watercooled Gaming PC
You Can Now Preorder MSI’s New Claw Handheld Console
Intel Improves Gaming Performance In New Update
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aspera Launches Nitro 2 Smartphone
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
JB HI Fi Snares Nothing Launch Smartphone Deal
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
Microsoft Surface Pro 10 With OLED Tipped For May Release
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
Apple, Google, Meta Face EU Non-Compliance Investigations
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aspera Launches Nitro 2 Smartphone
Latest News
/
March 26, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Aspera Mobile has recently launched its new, high-quality Nitro 2 smartphone, which looks, feels, and acts different to how it...
Read More