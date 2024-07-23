Several retailers in Australia who were smashed by the recent CrowdStrike patch disaster have moved to lodge insurance claims with legal experts warning that they may have limited options with the big US Company forcing Australian Companies to sign contracts that are governed by New York governing law and arbitration.

James North, head of technology, media and communications at Corrs Chambers West-garth whose Company represents affected Companies has told the Australian newspaper that Australian retail customers of CrowdStrike whose shares have fallen 13% since the outage, have “forgone” their rights to pursue compensation via an Australian Court with retailers who want to claim for lost business now in the hands of legal systems in other jurisdictions other than Australia.

As Shares in cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike plunged more than 13% the Companies Chief security officer Shawn Henry said the incident had been a “gut punch” for the firm, which had previously been one of the most trusted names in the industry.

In Australia retailers and suppliers who were hit by the outage, have business interruption insurance with several large insurance groups now facing claims.

These insurance Companies could form a class action claim observers with a fight taking place in a US Court where payouts are often higher than Australia.

The outage that crashed more than 8.5 million Microsoft Windows computers around the world.

A CrowdStrike spokesman has declined to answer questions most probably because his answers could be used in a court of law in the future.

Lawyers for retailers and their suppliers have already turned to their lawyers in an effort to ascertain whether the business can recover losses from CrowdStrike or from their insurers.

CrowdStrike earned more than $US2.02bn ($3.03bn) from companies globally last year, according to Gartner, making it the second-biggest provider of what is known as endpoint protection, with a 14.7 per cent share of the market.

Microsoft – which suffered a separate glitch on its 365 suites of products and Azure cloud platform on Friday – is the biggest player, with 40.2 per cent market share, earning $US5.5bn from companies globally last year.

This compared with Microsoft’s earning $138m from Australian companies for endpoint protection, making it the dominate provider locally with a 31.4 per cent market share.

In Australia, CrowdStrike earned more than $111m from companies last year, according to Gartner, with more than 25.23 per cent market share.

The Senior Director of Corporate Sales, for Asia Pacific & Japan at CrowdStrike is Don Williams, Vice President & Managing Director- Australia & New Zealand at CrowdStrike is Brett Raphael.

Karen O’Donnell is the Senior Marketing Manager, ANZ for CrowdStrike, she describes herself as “commercially astute” on her LinkedIn page.

In Europe Microsoft claims the European Union is to blame for the world’s biggest IT outage following a faulty security update.

A 2009 agreement insisted on by the European Commission meant that Microsoft could not make security changes that would have blocked the update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike that caused an estimated 8.5 million computers to fail, the Big Tech giant said in comments to the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

The question remains as to why Microsoft could not stop the outage in other jurisdictions.

Law.com in the USA claims that several US law firms are investigating potential lawsuits to come out of CloudStrike Holdings global tech outage, but there may be limits on who can recover damages.

San Francisco’s Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Pittsburgh-based Lynch Carpenter are among the plaintiffs’ firms already announcing investigations of the July 19 outage, which impacted thousands of companies worldwide. They are seeking businesses that have been impacted by the shutdowns caused by cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike.

“With impacts from CrowdStrike’s coding error reverberating across many different sectors, there are a number of lawsuits that plaintiffs may pursue,” Amy Keller, of Chicago’s DiCello Levitt, told Law.com. “Business interruption claims will no doubt be explored by businesses who were impacted by technology outages. Consumers may try to pursue claims for their own individual and unreimbursed losses caused by the outages. And securities litigation may also follow as a result of the loss of value of the stock price.”Pomerantz and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman have already announced potential shareholder lawsuits. Shares of Texas-based CrowdStrike have plummeted nearly 30%.