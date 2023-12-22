if you are thinking of buying a new Range Rover you may want to reconsider based on information coming out of the UK.

Range Rover describe themselves a leading manufacturer using cutting edge technology but there’s only one problem, people keep nicking their cars, to the extent that insurance companies are charging owners massive fees for a protection policy.

Now Jaguar Land Rover is racing to patch holes in the security of thousands of its luxury Range Rover vehicles in an effort to halt the crime wave stalking the top end manufacturer of premium motor vehicles.

The only problem is that the thieves are more tech savvy than the luxury SUV manufacturer.

Theft reports to the police concerning the Land Rover Range Rover surged 47% between 2021 to 2022, and the trend continued into 2023.

Six of the 10 most-stolen car models in the UK in the year to March 2023 were Range Rovers, according to the UK Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.

In the UK, the home of the luxury SUV it’s become almost impossible to insure for many car owners in places such as London, and Manchester as insurance premiums soar due to vehicle thefts of Range Rovers.

The luxury vehicles are now Britain’s most stolen vehicle, with types of the 4×4 accounting for six of the top ten most stolen car models overall.

The Independent recently reported that Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE is virtually impossible to insure in some areas of London.

Owners who want to sell a Range Rover, are suddenly realising that no one wants to buy a motor vehicle that can be easily stolen, with values falling significantly since May 2023 according to UK Auto Trader. On top of that insurance costs are surging.

To insure one more than doubled to over $6,000 in the year to October.

In Australia, the Range Rover is proving popular in particular their new $200,000 Range Rover Sports models.

One common method that thieves use is “relay attacks,” using electronic devices to amplify the key’s signal, even if it’s inside a house or office.

This stolen signal is then sent to a transmitter, effectively serving as a key.

JLR said it is working closely with the police to learn as much as possible about the methods used by thieves.