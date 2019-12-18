Instagram To Improve Consumer Experience With Global Fact Checking

In it’s latest move to curb the spread of misinformation and increase consumer confidence, Instagram has announced it will take it’s fact-checking program global.

This means that 45 third-party organisations will be able to identify and flag potentially misleading or false information on the platform, which is owned by Facebook after it acquired Instagram in 2012.

‘We want you to trust what you see on Instagram,’ a report from Instagram announced.

‘Photo and video based misinformation is increasingly a challenge across our industry, and something our teams have been focused on addressing.’

Instagram began it’s fact-checking program in the US earlier this year after senate reports revealed efforts by Russian actors to target voters on the photo-sharing program.

Both Instagram and Facebook have been shrouded in controversy and criticisms relating to privacy, misuse of data and the spread of misinformation since the US Federal election in 2016.

‘In May of this year, we began working with third-party fact-checkers in the US to help identify, review, and label false information.

‘These partners independently assess false information to help us catch it and reduce its distribution.

‘Today, we’re expanding our fact-checking program globally to allow fact-checking organizations around the world to assess and rate misinformation on our platform,’ the report announced.

It means that content flagged as false or misleading may be removed from ‘Explore’ and hashtag sections, but not removed entirely from the platform.

Instagram said that this move will ‘reduce it’s distribution’ and will be ‘labelled so people can better decide for themselves what to read, trust, and share.’

‘When these labels are applied, they will appear to everyone around the world viewing that content – in feed, profile, stories, and direct messages,’ the report states.

‘We use image matching technology to find further instances of this content and apply the label, helping reduce the spread of misinformation.’

Instagram has hailed this expansion as an ‘important step in our ongoing efforts to fight misinformation on Instagram.’