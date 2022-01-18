HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Instagram Scores Biggest Quarterly Growth Since 2014

By | 18 Jan 2022

Instagram app installations rose 10 per cent year-on-year during the December quarter, marking its best quarter since 2014.

Instagram’s rise was due to a spike in Android app installations, resulting in the app overtaking TikTok to become the top-ranking app globally.

India in particular has taken to the app, with 21 per cent of downloads originating from the country during the June 2021 quarter, compared to a whopping 39 per cent by the December quarter.

Global app downloads surpassed 36 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021, a 2.7 per cent increase over the previous year.



