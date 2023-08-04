Instagram Assists With Spam DMs
Instagram is working on an update to make it harder for people users don’t follow to spam them with unwanted DM requests.
The feature was tested in June, and now the app only allows users not followed to send ONE message invite prior to messaging.
The message can also only contain text, so no unsolicited photos, videos, or voice messages can be sent through. Previously users could send an unlimited amount of requests.
Users will now ONLY be able to send more than one message once the request has been accepted. These requests can be found in the Requests button located above the inbox in the DM tab.
Users will only receive requests if the privacy settings require users to send requests before they can message.
“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox,. That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow, until they’ve accepted the request to chat.”
The feature was tested as part of a larger safety push, with Meta also rolling out robust parental controls on Instagram and Messenger, showing parents in more detail what their child is doing.