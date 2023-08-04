HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Instagram Assists With Spam DMs

Instagram Assists With Spam DMs

By | 4 Aug 2023

Instagram is working on an update to make it harder for people users don’t follow to spam them with unwanted DM requests.

The feature was tested in June, and now the app only allows users not followed to send ONE message invite prior to messaging.

The message can also only contain text, so no unsolicited photos, videos, or voice messages can be sent through. Previously users could send an unlimited amount of requests.

Users will now ONLY be able to send more than one message once the request has been accepted. These requests can be found in the Requests button located above the inbox in the DM tab.

Users will only receive requests if the privacy settings require users to send requests before they can message.

“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox,. That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow, until they’ve accepted the request to chat.”

The feature was tested as part of a larger safety push, with Meta also rolling out robust parental controls on Instagram and Messenger, showing parents in more detail what their child is doing.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Roblox Gains “Well Over” A Million Downloads On Quest VR Headsets
Google Now Alerts Users To Personal Contact Info Appearing Online
Tipped As A Dud, Meta Ray Ban Sunglasses Were Duds, Report Shows
Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
Dolby Atmos Comes To Beta Firmware for PS5
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lag In Apple AirTag Release Leaked
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Microsoft Begins Testing On Replacement For Xbox Live Gold
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Nintendo Brings Wii U Versions of Mario Kart 8 & Splatoon Online Again
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Roblox Gains “Well Over” A Million Downloads On Quest VR Headsets
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
Online Retailers Who Thrived During Covid Face Tougher Times
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lag In Apple AirTag Release Leaked
Latest News
/
August 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Last released in 2021, Apple AirTags tracker fans will need to wait until the end of 2024, according to a...
Read More