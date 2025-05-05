In a move set to strengthen Apple device security and management across multiple sectors, Ingram Micro Australia has signed a distribution deal with Jamf, a provider of Apple-focused enterprise solutions.

The deal will see Ingram Micro distribute Jamf’s full portfolio of device management and security tools to its network of resellers nationwide.

With Apple device adoption soaring across businesses, government agencies, schools, and healthcare providers, the agreement positions both companies to meet rising demand with scalable, secure, and streamlined solutions.

Jamf, which manages over 33 million Apple devices globally and supports more than 76,500 organisations, offers solutions that span zero-touch deployment, endpoint protection and identity management. The company’s tools are designed to deliver what it calls an “enterprise-secure, consumer-simple” experience.

For Jamf, the deal marks a significant milestone in expanding its Asia-Pacific footprint.

Included in the rollout are three of Jamf’s latest offerings, introduced earlier this year:

Jamf for Mac – A unified solution combining device management, identity integration, and endpoint security tailored to Mac.

Jamf for Mobile – Designed for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and visionOS devices, offering mobile-first management built on zero-trust architecture.

Jamf for K–12 – A specialised tool for schools that streamlines device management and classroom workflows while ensuring student privacy and safety.

John Hollings, Director of Consumer Solutions at Ingram Micro Australia, said: “This collaboration allows our resellers to access best-in-class Apple management and security solutions, better enabling their customers to work more simply, securely, and efficiently with Apple technology – whether in the office, at home, or in the classroom.”