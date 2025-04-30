Home > Latest News > Inflation Up As Retailers Report Soft Sales Growth Ahead Of Election

Inflation Up As Retailers Report Soft Sales Growth Ahead Of Election

By | 30 Apr 2025

Inflation is climbing which is not good news for the Labor who was punting on a fall ahead of the Election, the news comes as retailers report a significant slump in audio appliance and CE sales.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that Australia’s March quarter CPI inflation data has exceeded estimates with questions now being raised about a potential rate cut.

The CPI indicator for March rose 2.4% versus 2.2% that was expected.

CPI rose 0.7 per cent on-quarter and 2.9% year on year versus market expectations of 0.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

It’s the first time since the December quarter of 2021 that the annual outcome was within the 2-3 per cent target band.

Core inflation is the Reserve Bank’s preferred measure and that is up.

The most significant price rises this quarter were Housing (+1.7%), Education (+5.2%) and Food and non-alcoholic beverages (+1.2%).

Partially offsetting the rise were Recreation and culture (-1.6%) and Furnishings, household equipment and services (-0.9%).

Annual Services inflation eased to 3.7 per cent in the March quarter, down from 4.3 per cent in the December quarter driven by lower price increases for Rents and Insurance.

Annual Goods inflation increased to 1.3 per cent in the March quarter, up from 0.8 per cent in the December quarter largely due to Electricity prices increasing in the March quarter.

Currently retailers are reporting a “significant fall in sales” ahead of the election and following the introduction of Trump Tariffs.

One of the big issues impacting markets is potential prices rises after US president Donald Trump has accelerated a global trade war raising concerns that his policies could cause a recession but also a pickup in inflation.

Australian retail sales are due on Friday which will provide insights as to how the consumer is holding up in the face of market turbulence. Australians also head to the polls for the federal election on the weekend.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
CE Appliance Sales Fall In Jan Despite Overall Rise
Retail Sales Back To Growth
Inflation Drops To 3.2% Raising Hopes For Rate Cuts
Australia Reports Only Marginal GDP Growth
Retail Sales Climb For Third Consecutive Month
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Anthony Heraghty, CEO and group managing director of Super Retail Group
Super Retail CEO Affair Sparks Whistleblower Legal Battle
Latest News
/
May 1, 2025
/
Direct Selling & Slashing Headcount Pays Off For LG OZ
Latest News
/
May 1, 2025
/
Galaxy S25 Delivers For Samsung Revenues Up 10% Net Profits 21% TVs Appliance Struggle
Latest News
/
May 1, 2025
/
Chinese Manufactured KEF Speakers Hit By Trump Tariffs Price Increases Next Week
Latest News
/
May 1, 2025
/
Amazon Expands eero Wi-Fi 7 Range in Australia with New Affordable and Pro Models
Latest News
/
April 30, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Anthony Heraghty, CEO and group managing director of Super Retail Group
Super Retail CEO Affair Sparks Whistleblower Legal Battle
Latest News
/
May 1, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
A bombshell legal battle has erupted inside Super Retail Group, the $3 billion Australian retail giant behind brands including Rebel,...
Read More